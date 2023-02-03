Recharge from the daily grind with a romantic and exotic getaway on the Valentine’s weekend. Whether you prefer sunny beaches or snowy mountain towns, nothing compares to experiencing breathtaking views with your partner. To make the occasion special, consider surprising them with a visit to one of India’s stunning destinations, recommended by Yatra Online Limited. Choose from a list of breathtaking getaways that will reignite your romance and leave you with unforgettable memories. Book your romantic escape today.

Paradise on Earth - Kashmir

A die-hard fan of scenic beauty and amazing landscapes? Kashmir is the place for you. The green valleys, absolutely beautiful snow-capped mountains, cascading flower beds and fountains have made it a paradise on Earth. Located in the northernmost part of the country, it will definitely become your favourite destination. Beyond that, the hill station also has its very own authentic and exquisite monuments and local handicrafts. Kashmir is also home to many temples, pilgrimages and monasteries making it a religious destination for pilgrimages too. Surrounded by lush greenery, exotic hikes, treks, and spellbinding views, this enticing place will win your heart and have you coming back for more.

The French Colonial Promenade- Pondicherry

Pondicherry, now known as Puducherry is a beautiful, under-the-radar French colonial settlement in the southeastern Tamil Nadu state. Its French legacy is preserved in its French Quarter, with tree-lined streets, enchanted mustard-colored colonial villas and chic boutiques. Puducherry retains the influence of French culture which is evident in the monuments here. But don’t forget to visit the stupefying beaches in Pondicherry. Of course, the beaches are the prime attraction. Some of the most amazing beaches on the Tamil coast like Paradise beach and Promenade beach are located here. If you’re looking for a place to relax and take in some stunning scenery, unspoiled stretches of beaches, and backwaters along with enjoying a surprising mix of cuisines, this is the perfect place for you.

The Emerald islands- Andaman & Nicobar

If you enjoy adventure sports and activities, the Andaman Islands are a fantastic choice for you during this time. This Union Territory comprises around 500 islands, scattered like green gems in the Bay of Bengal. This is what gives it the name, “The Emerald Islands”. Known for a number of very peaceful, exotic and absolutely stunning sea beaches, the islands experience a maximum temperature of 30 °C and a minimum of 23 °C throughout February. If you have had your fill of Havelock and Neil Islands and are looking for somewhere else to go in Andaman, Little Andaman, about 130 kilometers to the south of Port Blair, is a lovely bet. You will be greeted by intense mangrove wilderness, cerulean seas and beaches as white as Alabaster.

The Sunny side of life- Maldives

The Maldives, known as the “sunny side of life," is a breathtaking destination filled with diverse wildlife, pristine beaches, and lush greenery. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the Maldives and never run out of things to do. Take in the stunning lagoons, dive into the coral gardens, relax on the pristine beaches, and enjoy the vibrant weather. Visit the capital city of Male and immerse yourself in the local culture by visiting markets, shopping for unique souvenirs, savoring seafood by the beach, and simply soaking up the laid-back lifestyle. For those seeking a break from the daily grind, the Maldives is a visual feast and a perfect Valentine’s getaway.

The Arabian Beauty- Kovalam

Nestled by the Arabian Sea, Kovalam is a tranquil gem in the city of Trivandrum, Kerala. With its pristine beaches and a variety of leisure activities such as sunbathing, swimming, and catamaran cruises, Kovalam is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway with your significant other. The beach’s gentle waves make swimming both refreshing and exhilarating, and you can even wade into the sea for a significant distance without losing ground. Keep an eye out for stunning coral reefs and engage in popular water activities such as kayaking, surfing, and skiing. The romantic and natural surroundings of the Lighthouse beach will leave you with breathtaking views and add a touch of excitement to your travels, making this trip an unforgettable and captivating experience.

