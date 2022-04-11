Valley of Flowers trek to start on June 1, all you need to know about it

Uttarakhand is a beautiful state. It offers a mesmerising view of high range mountains, exquisite flora and fauna and some breath-taking sites. One of the most visited places in Uttarakhand, the Valley of Flowers is all set to open for tourists from June 1 this year. The UNESCO Heritage site can be reached via a trek which takes you to the home of colourful flowers. Valley of Flowers is known for the incredible variety of flowers from orchids to marigolds.

Not just this, the beautiful site, which falls under Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve also has a lot of birds and animals. If you are someone who is waiting to pack their bags and go off to the mountains, this place is perfect for you. Let’s look at some of the things you should know about the Valley of Flowers Trek.

Timings

The Valley of Flowers trek is starting on June 1 this year and it can only be done by October 31. After this, the trek closes and travellers are prohibited to enter the area.

Advertisement

Trek Details

To go to the Valley of Flowers one has to purchase a ticket from the counter placed at Ghangaria. For Indians, the ticket price is Rs. 150 whereas, for other nationals, the ticket price is Rs 600 per person. The ticket is only valid for up to three days. Overnight camping is not allowed at the Valley of Flowers.

Reaching the Trek start point

From Dehradun, one needs to reach Govindghat which is approximately 300 km from Dehradun. After reaching Govindghat, one can either walk for four km or take a shared cab to reach the starting point of the trek.

Trekking to Valley of Flowers

The trek is divided into two parts and the way is not difficult to pass through. The trek is said to be an easy to moderate trek. From the starting point, one has to trek for 11 km to Ghangaria which comes after one crosses the River Lakshman Ganga bridge. The path till Ghangaria is well-laid with a view of the river on one side. On the way to Ghangaria, there are multiple shops to have food and rest.

After reaching Ghangaria, one needs to purchase the ticket and further trek for three km to reach the Valley of Flowers. Only a region of three km is accessible for tourists and other parts are covered by hefty forest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.