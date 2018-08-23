Virgin Group to Launch New System-wide Loyalty Program

News that the Virgin Group is building a new loyalty program that will allow members to collect points across all Virgin brands begs the question: How many points will flyers earn on a Virgin Galactic flight?While details are sparse for now, a press release states that the Virgin-wide loyalty program will bring together the group's different brands, including their Virgin Atlantic airline, under a single scheme called the Virgin Group Loyalty Company.That means that consumers might be able to accumulate and redeem points for trips on Virgin Atlantic, as well as Virgin Trains, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Balloons, a hot air balloon ride service.Loyalty members of Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club will continue to collect points and redeem under the same program. In the future, it will be folded into the new Virgin loyalty program.The new company is set to launch in 2019.It's been a busy week in travel rewards programs.Also this week, Air Canada and a consortium of Canadian banks succeeded in buying back the airline loyalty program Aeroplan from its parent company Aimia for Can$450 million.Air Canada had created the Aeroplan program more than 30 years ago but it was later spun into a separate company.