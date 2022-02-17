Visit The Super Cool School In Rajasthan, A Mesmerising Wonder Of Architecture, Only On HistoryTV18

Learn about the unique construction that helps this school stay cool in ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in Jaisalmer is a unique architectural wonder that remains cool in the scorching heat of Rajasthan without the need for air-conditioners. Meet architect Diana whose collaboration with local craftsmen made this possible

Constructed in a unique oval shape, Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School's walls are made from 3 layers of Sandstone, Marble and Lime Plaster to reflect sun rays and windows are made at the height of 6 feet to keep the sun away from the students. The school also has solar panels on its roof to provide green energy and harvests rainwater too!

