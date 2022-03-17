Visit These 5 Places From Indian Movies to Live Your Filmy Moment

We have all grown up watching Indian movies. As much as the stories of romance, drama, thriller, action and horror entertained us, one thing that we always wished for is to visit the majestic locations shown in the films. Once in a while, we have imagined ourselves at the picturesque locations where a film has been shot. As much as filmmakers love shooting across international borders, various Indian locations have also intrigued them in the same way. So, we are here to tell you about some of the places that you can visit in reality to have your filmy moment.

Athirapally and Vazhachal Falls in Thrissur from Baahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015. The poster of the film featured a majestic waterfall behind the lead character carrying the Shivling on his shoulder. If you have ever wondered where these waterfalls are located, then we are here to reveal the mystery. The falls that have appeared in the film are Athirapally and Vazhachal Falls situated in Thrissur, Kerala. They are said to be the largest waterfall in South India. After the shooting of the film happened there, the falls have been named as Baahubali waterfall.

Advertisement

Pamban Bridge in Chennai from Chennai Express

Do you remember the train scene from the movie Chennai Express? If yes, then would you like to visit the majestic bridge over the sea that featured in the film? If your answer is yes again, then we’ve got you covered. The scene with Rameswaram Chennai Express was shot on the Pamban Bridge. It is almost 15 km away from the Rameswaram Bus stand. You can take a train from Rameswaram to Chennai and on the way, the bridge will appear. You can look outside the window and see the train running over the sea and the sun shining in the sky.

Ghats of Banaras from Masaan

The critically acclaimed film Masaan gave a glimpse of the lives of the people living and earning from the Ghats of Banaras. There are around 40 ghats in Banaras, each one holding a different story in itself. Dashashwamedh Ghat is said to be the main ghat as the famous Ganga Arti takes place on it every evening. In the film Masaan, Harischandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat were showed in the limelight. They are the ghats where the cremation happens. However, people can enjoy a boat ride, sunset, Ganga Arti and special chai on the ghats of Banaras.

Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir from Highway

Highway is a film that takes us on a journey of India from Punjab to Himachal Pradesh and from there to Jammu and Kashmir. It was a game-changer for Alia’s career. One such location featured in the film was the Aru Valley of Jammu and Kashmir. In the scene where Alia can be seen wearing a black long kaftan enjoying the sun, the site is of Aru Valley. The scenic location is the starting point of the trek to the Kolahoi glacier.

Taj Mahal in Agra, India from Atrangi Re and Youngistaan

If you remember the sequence of the magic show by Akshay Kumar from Atrangi Re, then you’ll know that the scene was shot at the Taj Mahal. Taj Mahal has been a favourite location of many filmmakers. It has appeared in many Hindi films. The song Suno Na Sangemarar was also shot at the historic monument. The beauty of the white architectural marvel attracts thousands of tourists every day. So, if you want to get a perfect Bollywood moment, you must visit the Taj Mahal at least once in your life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.