Visit These Biodiversity Parks in Delhi to Escape Into the Wild

The national capital of the country, Delhi is home to a variety of flora and fauna. One just has to know where to look to discover the refreshing side of the city. The biodiversity parks in and around Delhi offer distinctive landscapes that are home to a wide variety of plants, and animals that coexist in ecologically sound biotic communities. These nature parks are located in different parts of the city, let us take a look at some of them:

Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park

According to Delhi Biodiversity Foundation, Neela Hauz is a natural depression that used to receive the entire drainage from the surrounding forests and used to supply drinking water to South Delhi at one time. However, to restore the Lake to its original state, it was desilted and the desilted material was used for landscaping around the Lake. Now, Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park is one of the most picturesque sights in the national capital.

Kamla Nehru Ridge

You can take a stroll at the Kamala Nehru Park Ridge. It is located in the hilly region near Delhi University. Kamala Nehru Park Ridge was declared a Reserve Forest in 1915 and it initially covered an area of 170 hectares but now has shrunk to 87 hectares.

Aravalli Biodiversity Park

More than 240 plant species with medicinal value can be found at Aravalli Biodiversity Park. The area is being developed on 699 acres of land located northwest of Vasant Vihar, according to Delhi Biodiversity Parks. The ABP is not only preserving but also multiplying the threatened medicinal plants that are unique to its location. The medicinal plant conservatory at ABP is also used to promote conservation, education and awareness of the importance of plants in the healthcare system.

Tilpath Valley Biodiversity Park

Hilly topography and meadows of Tilpath Valley Biodiversity Park cover an area of 69.56 ha on the Southern Ridge that is contiguous with the Aravalli ranges of Haryana. This is the third green area of its kind in the national capital. Locals in Tilpat valley reported seeing a leopard as well. The park is located between Tughlakabad and the Asola-Bhati wildlife sanctuary.

Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park

The Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park preserves the natural heritage of the area as well as the flora and fauna that inhabit it. Located at the southern ridge, this natural park spreads over an area of 200 acres and includes the eastern gentle slope of the Tughlaqabad Fort area. A number of shallow depressions are present across the landscape that works as recharging zones of rainwater.

