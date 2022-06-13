Visiting India for the First Time? Add These 5 Places to Your Bucket List

India is a mystical paradise with an incredible history. It is one of the destinations that every traveller has on his bucket list. From the snow-capped Himalayas to beautiful beaches to cold deserts to tropical forests, the country will surprise you with its rich history, traditions, and mesmerising views as you travel. If you are visiting India for the first time, worry not, we are here to your rescue. Check out this list of the places that you must visit when in India.

Delhi

The national capital of the country and also is the base of most of the travellers visiting India. Delhi has a long history and was ruled by some of the most powerful emperors in Indian history. The metropolitan city is known for its heritage sites like Red Fort and Qutub Minar, among others. Don’t miss the busy lanes of Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid for savoring food.

Agra

People from across the world visit Agra to witness the beauty of the Taj Mahal. Standing majestically on the banks of River Yamuna, the white marble mausoleum is listed as one of the seven Wonders of the World. The epitome of love, the Taj Mahal constructed by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, houses the tomb of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. You can cover Fatehpur Sikri, Mehtab Bagh, and Taj Mahal during a one-day trip to the city.

Kolkata

The city of joy is rich in history and culture. The city is known for its binding art and cultures, and amazing love for fish and sweets. Kolkata feels like it has been held back by time as you can still find old Victorian architecture around the city.

Varanasi

Varanasi is one of the oldest cities in the world, also known as the cultural capital of India. The pilgrimage spot of Hindus for ages, it is believed that one who dies on the land of Varanasi would attain salvation from the cycle of birth. While you are in the city, don’t miss the evening Ganga Aarti at the Ghats and early morning boat rides.

Kerala

Aptly called God’s Own Country, Kerala is the perfect place to visit if you want to reconnect with nature. Home to backwaters, forts, beaches, and wildlife, Kerala has become one of the famous tourist destinations for international or domestic travellers. While visiting the cultured-filled state, don’t miss watching Theyyam which happens to be one of the life-changing experiences.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.