What we Know so Far About Norwegian Air Argentina

After first announcing plans to launch a spin-off low-cost carrier in South America last year, the latest news is that Norwegian Air Argentina is set to take off this fall.In an interview with Argentinian news site Infobae, Norwegian Air Shuttle CEO Bjorn Kjos said that tickets will go on sale beginning September 4 and that the first flight will launch October 16.Norwegian Air's entry into South America follows a recent move in Argentina that saw the government scrap minimum prices for domestic airfares as of August 15 -- a move aimed at making air travel more affordable and the industry more competitive, as well as boosting tourism.Overall, Norwegian Air Argentina will operate 153 routes from its Buenos Aires hub, including 73 domestic and 80 international flights to cities in South America, North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa.Over the next 12 years, the airline aims to build a fleet of more than 60 aircraft in Argentina.Currently, the main carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle operates direct flights between London and Buenos Aires four times a week. Due to high demand, the airline says they will be upping the frequency to daily as of December 1.