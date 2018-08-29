English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
What we Know so Far About Norwegian Air Argentina
Norwegian Air Shuttle CEO Bjorn Kjos said that tickets will go on sale beginning September 4 and that the first flight will launch October 16.
Norwegian Air Shuttle (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Norwegian Air Shuttle)
Loading...
After first announcing plans to launch a spin-off low-cost carrier in South America last year, the latest news is that Norwegian Air Argentina is set to take off this fall.
In an interview with Argentinian news site Infobae, Norwegian Air Shuttle CEO Bjorn Kjos said that tickets will go on sale beginning September 4 and that the first flight will launch October 16.
Norwegian Air's entry into South America follows a recent move in Argentina that saw the government scrap minimum prices for domestic airfares as of August 15 -- a move aimed at making air travel more affordable and the industry more competitive, as well as boosting tourism.
Overall, Norwegian Air Argentina will operate 153 routes from its Buenos Aires hub, including 73 domestic and 80 international flights to cities in South America, North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa.
Over the next 12 years, the airline aims to build a fleet of more than 60 aircraft in Argentina.
Currently, the main carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle operates direct flights between London and Buenos Aires four times a week. Due to high demand, the airline says they will be upping the frequency to daily as of December 1.
In an interview with Argentinian news site Infobae, Norwegian Air Shuttle CEO Bjorn Kjos said that tickets will go on sale beginning September 4 and that the first flight will launch October 16.
Norwegian Air's entry into South America follows a recent move in Argentina that saw the government scrap minimum prices for domestic airfares as of August 15 -- a move aimed at making air travel more affordable and the industry more competitive, as well as boosting tourism.
Overall, Norwegian Air Argentina will operate 153 routes from its Buenos Aires hub, including 73 domestic and 80 international flights to cities in South America, North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa.
Over the next 12 years, the airline aims to build a fleet of more than 60 aircraft in Argentina.
Currently, the main carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle operates direct flights between London and Buenos Aires four times a week. Due to high demand, the airline says they will be upping the frequency to daily as of December 1.
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CPL 2018: Tahir and Tanvir Star as Warriors Beat Patriots in Last Over Thriller
- Hina Khan May Not Be Playing Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagi Kay Reboot
- Google For India 2018: Google.org Pledges US Dollars One Million For Relief Work in Kerala And Karnataka
- Wonder Woman 1984: Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, But This Indian Actress Will be Seen with Gal Gadot
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...