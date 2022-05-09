Wonders of Bridges: 5 Best Bridges in India

Bridges, especially in India, aren’t just structures to connect roads or railways but tourist attractions. It is because some bridges stand out due to the way they are built, as well as, the surroundings they are built amid.

India, too, has a marvelous collection of bridges spread out across the country attracting thousands of visitors, some tourists, some daily commuters, every day. Ideally, you will only get to experience the beauty of it, if you visit these pedestrian, road, and rail bridges. But, if you are not able to do that, this article might give you a taste of those experiences.

Here are five bridges that top the list of mind-blowing bridges in India:

Bhupen Hazarika Setu - Assam

Spread across more than 9 kilometres, the Bhupen Hazarika Setu is the longest road bridge in India. Also known as Dhola-Sadiya, this bridge connects the state of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Pamban Bridge – Tamil Nadu

Inaugurated more than a century ago, the Pamban Bridge connects mainland India with the Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island. Despite being such an old bridge and situated in a cyclone-prone area, this bridge stands tall and strong.

Havelock Bridge – Andhra Pradesh

The bridge connects Howrah and Chennai, crossing the Godavari River. When built, the river was expected to last for roughly 70 years but ended up being a steel-and-stone marvel for close to 70 years.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link – Mumbai

A general appearance in the list of the most beautiful bridges in the country, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link runs over Mahima Bay. It connects the Western and the Southern parts of Mumbai, slashing the travel time from an hour to less than 15 minutes.

Coronation Bridge – West Bengal

Located in Siliguri, the bridge is encompassed in thick, green flora. Giving it a unique contrast is the pink colour the bridge is covered in. The bridge runs over the Teesta River and promises some sights to behold forever.

