World Tourism Day: Experience Scenic Indian Landscapes Through These Web Series

The beauty of our nation is beyond what words can convey. Do not worry if you haven’t visited these locations yet. You can take a virtual tour to these places through Netflix shows and movies. Be prepared to be magically transported to the magnificent Indian destinations captured in these originals.

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a dark humour mixed with thrilling elements. The series is set in the fictional town of Onkara, but shot all over India — Mumbai to Madhya Pradesh. It features the stunning city of Bhopal with its beautiful lakes, rich architectural heritage lining, making for a delightful view. The Omkareshwar temple and many other centuries-old temples lined on the banks of Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh are a complete visual treat.

The Fabulous Lives of the Bollywood Wives Season 2

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh showcase the essence of friendship and plan a jungle safari to Jawai, the hills of leopards, in the Pali district in Rajasthan which is among the very few places in India where you can easily admire these fantastic animals. A picturesque area that is also home to other wild animals and various migratory birds. The area is rich in prairies, riverbeds, and pastures.

Haseen Dilruba

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane, Haseen Dilruba is the perfect murder mystery. Parts of the movie are shot in picturesque mountainous landscapes and on the sacred banks of the Ganga and Birla Ghat at Haridwar. This film will surely make you want to visit Haridwar.

Decoupled

The story highlights a rich-leisure married couple falling out of love and planning to celebrate a decoupling party in Goa to formally announce their separation. Apart from celebrating their separation, the beauty of Goa, the coastal paradise with its beautiful beaches and amazing nightlife can be a good visual treat to your eyes.

Little Things

Featuring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, the show explores the live-in couples’ subculture in semi-modern India. The final season of the series is filmed in Kerala and features the state’s waterfalls, beach, museums, temples, churches, and synagogue, among others.

