You Can’t Skip on These Lip-Smacking Food Items When in Varanasi

Apart from being the city of Lord Shiva that enthrals visitors with the elegance of its ghats, Varanasi’s food is as elaborate as its history. One of the oldest cities in the world, it lets you experience the amalgamation of countless delicacies and bursts of flavours. Starting from scrumptious chats to the sweet seduction of desserts and thandai, Kashi is a place for food lovers. If you visited Varanasi and haven’t savoured the culinary treats that it has to offer, then your trip is incomplete. And because monsoon makes Varanasi a must-visit place, here are a few street food items that one must never skip here:

Meetha Paan

Have you heard the famous saying “Banarasi paan nahi khaya to fir kya khaya?” Honestly, this saying is true in its literal sense. Meetha Paan is the pride of the city because it tastes as royal as it sounds. All the magic is done by the leaves, which melt in your mouth as soon as you gorge. The exotic ingredients and the stunning silver foil topping make the Banarasi Paan completely irresistible. Kachori Sabzi

One of the much-loved breakfast dishes of Varanasi, kachori sabzi is a burst of flavour in your mouth. The crispiness of the kachori mixed with lip-smacking aloo ki sabzi surely gives you the experience of a lifetime and something you can never miss. Amping up the flavours is the stuffing of this kachori, which is a masala made of lentils called dal ki pithi. Rabri Jalebi

Kachori sabzi is often concluded with a dessert and rabri jalebi is a go-to dish for the locals. And why not, this unbeatable combination of hot crispy jalebi with cold creamy rabri truly gives you a heavenly experience. Tamatar Chaat

Mostly preferred as an evening snack, tamatar chaat is prepared by mixing tomatoes with chickpeas and different spices. Tamatar chaat turns mouth-watering when the vendors prepare it by adding both sweet and spicy chutneys. They put crispy namak pare atop it to add that perfect crunch.

