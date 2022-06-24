Your Introduction to K-Pop: 4 Music Videos That Bring Alive The Korean Culture

In recent years, South Korean music has become tremendously popular, thanks to artists like BTS, Blackpink, and Exo. Although the songs offer us bop beats, the artists have made sure they introduce the world to the Korean heritage in their own unique way. Let us take a look at some of the music videos where Korean culture played an essential role.

Daechwita by Agust D aka Suga of BTS

Released in 2020, this hit hip-hop song by Agust D is shot in a famous and well-preserved historically-themed location called the Dae Jang Geum Park. The place was built to showcase how South Koreans used to live in the past. The artist wore a black and gold Korean ensemble that represented the traditional outfit. One of the shots in the music video also takes us through the old market of the country and shows how the locals dress up.

Hanryang (feat BIBI) by Min Kyung Hoon & Kim Hee Chul

The singers performed this Uber-cool song dressed in Hanbok. The song features Super Junior’s Hee Chul and is produced by DinDin. The artists delivered a traditional-inspired hip-hop song and wowed fans with ATEEZ’s special appearance in the melodious track.

Thunderous by Stray Kids

Last year, Stray Kids came out with their album Noeasy. For the music video of Thunderous, the band’s eight members walk through a set that depicts the traditional Korean way of living. Apart from impressing us with their high-octane choreography, they also give us a glimpse of the palaces, and the street vendors dressed in hanbok.

Idol by BTS

The septet performed this song during the pandemic for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon at Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace. Dressed in a hybrid design of modern and traditional Korean outfits, the seven members delivered an enchanting performance at the iconic location where kings used to host meetings and receptions with foreign envoys during the Joseon dynasty.

