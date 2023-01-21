Travelling to Paris? Know Health Requirements and All Must-Haves in Your Bag

Paris, the city of love, is one of the most popular and iconic travel destinations worldwide. Millions of tourists travel to the city to experience its art, history, and vibrant culture. Most people want to visit the French capital at least once in their lifetime. However, before heading to one of the most popular destinations in the world, one must know about the basic health requirements and all must-haves in your bag. This will ensure a safe and pleasant Paris trip for you.

From ensuring you have your health insurance and passport in place, to preparing your outfits so that you fit right in with France’s weather and people, here are some essential things one must check beforehand to ensure a great time abroad!

Having valid health insurance is of utmost importance. This is essential as it will provide financial coverage in case of any medical emergency while you are outside the country. Having a valid passport is also very important for Indian tourists. Without a valid passport, you will not be allowed to enter Paris. Moreover, you should make sure that your passport is valid for at least six months after the date of arrival here. Indian nationals travelling to Paris must get the necessary vaccinations done. The government mandates that visitors receive vaccinations against a number of illnesses, including typhoid, hepatitis A and B, yellow fever, and typhoid. It is crucial to get these shots at least four weeks before your Paris trip. Dress appropriately: Paris is much colder than most places in India in the winter. If letting the chilly wind destroy your trip is not your style, pack up some heavy sweaters, coats, mufflers, thick trousers, thermals, and long boots. Try blending into the fashion capital, too. This is not just for the aesthetic but for safety as well, since standing out as a non-local is likely to make you a target for scammers. If you plan on going exploring or visiting museums, make sure you pack light since huge backpacks can become a nuisance on long stairways and crowded streets. Having local currency accessible is of prime importance: You do not want to spend limited time looking for a currency exchange spot. It is ideal to keep a fair amount of Euros (based on your plans for the day) in hand. Additionally, make sure you are carrying some form of plastic money that will work in Parisian cafes, stores, and more.

