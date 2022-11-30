Travelling To Thailand? Here’s How You Can Avoid The Visa Queue

After nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic, Thailand has opened its borders to tourism once again. Bangkok airport has seen a rise in the number of passengers and tourists. Especially, since the country has removed all the mandatory Covid requirements like vaccine certificates and test results for tourists.

There have been long passenger queues at the Bangkok airport to get immigration clearance and obtain on-arrival visas. To avoid these long queues, Thailand’s Ambassador to India, Pattarat Hongtong, advised Indians to obtain a Thailand visa from the embassy or consulate general, reported ANI.

She also talked about the preparation at the airport to help ease the long queues at the airport. She further mentioned that work is underway to provide the best services to international visitors to the country. “We have tried to improve by increasing the people who work at the airport to facilitate the tourists,” Pattarat added. “Visa on the arrival of course is the key reason… I would say long queue waiting for the two reasons for the immigration and on-arrival visa, that’s quite normal at the beginning.”

In case you are still opting to go for an on-arrival visa in Thailand, here are some requirements you must keep in mind:

You must be a citizen of an approved country that can opt for an on-arrival visa.

The purpose of your visit should be strictly tourism related.

You must hold a genuine passport with a valid expiry of more than 30 days.

Your accommodation address in Thailand should be verifiable. This includes the address of a hotel or an apartment.

You cannot have an on-arrival visa if you do not have a confirmed return ticket exiting Thailand within 15 days. Open tickets do not qualify. Travelling overland by train, bus, etc to neighbouring countries like Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia (including en route to Singapore), Myanmar, etc is not accepted as proof of exiting Thailand.

As a single traveller, you must provide proof of funds of at least 10,000 THB (approximately ₹23 thousand), and of 20,000 THB (approximately ₹46 thousand) per family during your stay in Thailand.

There is an entry fee of 2,000 THB (approximately ₹4,000) you will need to pay. It must be paid in cash and only Thai currency is accepted.

