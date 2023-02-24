Treadmill Challenge To Kickboxing: Inside Kriti Sanon’s Fitness Routine

Besides impressing fans with her acting skills, Kriti Sanon is also a fitness enthusiast. She swears about a healthy lifestyle and often experiments with her workout regimens which includes pilates, yoga, strength training, and core-building exercises. Kriti’s most recent workout video shows her taking on a difficult core challenge on a treadmill. Kriti, dressed in a printed sports bra and black shorts, begins by balancing a double-wheel roller tool on a moving treadmill while holding a plank position with a neutral back. She completes the workout while engaging her core and breathing properly.

Exercise for your core strengthens the muscles and builds stability and balance. Also, having a strong core helps you avoid injuries, manage your back pain, lift objects more effectively, stand straighter, and perform better in sports.

Kriti Sanon posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “And you thought treadmills were meant to walk or run on? Let’s Do This The Tribe Way!."

Not just a core workout, Kriti Sanon also favours stretching to keep her body flexible. She says there is “nothing like a good back stretch." In this post, the actress can be seen performing an accurate back stretch with some support from her trainer. Stretching promotes post-workout healing. The more you stretch, the less stiff and sore you will feel after an intense workout session. Your shoulders and arms, legs and thighs, spine, and back are key regions to stretch after working out.

She often indulges in kickboxing sessions. Kickboxing and other martial arts have many other advantages besides just enhancing cardiovascular health such as improving reflexes, enhancing concentration, and instilling the necessary self-defence skills. This also helps if you want to relieve stress.

Daily training in the gym can be monotonous. Kriti Sanon incorporated a new and fun way to do planks. She was seen carrying two kittens on her back while painting her posture. Plank exercise help in strengthening the torso and ab muscles.

Kriti Sanon also believes in taking complete care of her health.

