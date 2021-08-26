Treat Acne And Dark Spots With Clove Oil. Here are Other Benefits

If you have tried several ways to fight dark spots and acne and still struggle for a clean face, there is a homemade treatment perhaps you haven’t tried yet. Using clove oil can be immensely beneficial for a clearer face. While cosmetic products like face wash and creams can have some side effects, clove oil does not affect your skin in any harmful way. Several skin experts say that clove oil stops the development of bacteria in the skin and also helps reduce ageing effects.

A bad lifestyle and improper diet affect both our health and skin. Acne, at times, is also a result of consuming excessive oily food. Even if you have experienced acne in the past, your face may still have spots on it. Clove oil can help you achieve spotless skin.

How to use clove oil for acne-free skin

If you are using clove oil just for the spots on your face, then use just one-two drop and massage gently on your face. However, if you are struggling with acne, then you should mix the clove oil with almond or coconut oil. Using the mixture treats the acne and removes them from the root.

Clove oil for wrinkly skin

Take two drops of clove oil and mix with five drops of coconut oil. Massage gently on your face. The combo also helps prevent your face from pollution, dirt and other harmful things. Clove oil gives a natural glow to your face, and you may see the changes in some days.

Not just skin, clove oil is also beneficial for people suffering from migraine, stress or toothache. You can massage clove oil on your forehead to experience instant relief from stress and headache. For people with toothache, put some clove oil in cotton and place it between your affected teeth to see the results.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on common knowledge and you should consult an expert before implementing the tips.

