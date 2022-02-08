Treat Excessive Sweating With The Help Of Botox Injection

Are you someone who sweats excessively even when it’s not hot? If yes, then you might be suffering from Hyperhidrosis. The medical condition happens when people sweat abnormally even in the cold weather. The sweat wets their clothes and makes them smell bad sometimes. Regular medication like antidepressants does not prove helpful in this condition often. If you are wondering how can you resolve your problem of sweating, you can opt for Botox treatment.

People most commonly know Botox as a treatment for anti-aging and wrinkle removal but it is not limited to that only. Botox injections are used to cure a lot of medical conditions like migraine, muscle spasms, etc. Botox injection paralyzes a particular nerve and stops it from functioning. Just like in cosmetic treatments, Botox paralyses the wrinkle-generating nerve. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given approval to Botox injections for treatment of excessive underarm sweating by blocking sweat generating chemicals. However, the treatment is not a permanent treatment and lasts only a year or so due to which the person needs reinjection.

Apart from underarms, the injection can be given at other parts too for sweating such as hands, feet, back, chest, and so on.

After getting a Botox injection, you can start seeing the result in two-four days. You can resume your work immediately after 24 hours without facing any discomfort. However, not everyone can afford the treatment as it is an expensive one. It can cost up to Rs 50,000 for a single dose of injection. Depending upon the area, the cost can increase up to lakhs. The Botox injections take less than 30 minutes to get injected in both arms. Some people may experience pain, headache and fever after taking the injection.

It is always better to see an experienced doctor before opting for the treatment. Only take the injection after an expert’s prescription.

