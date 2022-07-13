Treat Heartburn This Monsoon With These Home Remedies

The monsoon brings much relief from the sweltering heat of summer. It’s common for all to enjoy a rainy day with fried snacks like pakodas and tea. However, eating more fried snacks could cause acidity and heartburn due to the change in the weather conditions.

The humid weather generally slows down the digestive process, which could result in problems like gas, acidity and indigestion. Heartburn is a painful condition in which the stomach acid escapes into the esophagus. Also known as acid reflux, it causes pain in the chest. It is considered to be the result of indigestion.

Heartburn could be triggered from fried and spicy food, citrus foods, heavy meals and alcoholic beverages. In this condition, a burning sensation is felt in the chest, right behind the breastbone, right after eating the food. At times it may occur after a few hours of eating food.

However, heartburn can easily be treated at home. Here are a few home remedies for heartburn:

1. Older studies have shown that chewing on a gum can help with heartburn. When you chew on a gum, the saliva production increases, which clears the esophagus of acid.

2. Quit Smoking as it decreases saliva production.

3. Keeping the head elevated while sleeping can help those who experience acid reflux at night.

4. Potassium-rich ripe bananas can help counteract the acid and ease the discomfort.

5. Eating small portions of meals in frequent intervals could help in avoiding heartburn. Foods consumed in small portions get digested faster.

6. Cut down on Alcohol. Alcohol increases the severity of acid reflux and heartburn as it induces the stomach acid.

7. Reduce intake of high fat foods. Such foods slow down the digestion process and may result in heartburn.

8. Take your dinner 3-4 hours before your bedtime so that your body gets ample time to digest the food

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.