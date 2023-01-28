Treat Pigmentation Using These 5 Essential Oils At Home

Nowadays, there is a rise in the number of people suffering from skin-related ailments. Among all those issues, pigmentation is one of the most common problems many face, especially those who have dark complexions. It is a condition in which the colour of the skin gets affected by the damaged melanin pigments in skin cells. Melanin is the pigment that gives skin its colour; the higher the pigment level, the darker the complexion. Pigmentation happens when melanin is overproduced or underproduced in specific areas of the skin or overall body. It usually occurs in certain parts of the skin, such as the face, resulting in blemishes and dark spots. Therefore, there is a huge demand for herbal or ayurvedic oils to cure pigmentation.

Here comes an important role of herbal massaging that increases blood circulation, eliminates Ama toxins from the skin, and helps to balance your Doshas. This not only helps to reduce hyperpigmentation but also improves your skin health and prevents the problem from recurring. To eliminate hyperpigmentation on the legs, hands, neck, and face, you can try massaging your entire body with these 5 essential oils for half an hour before having a bath every morning.

Lemon essential oil:

Hyperpigmentation around the mouth and face can be cleared by the citric acid present in lemon essential oil, which functions as a natural whitening agent. To prevent skin sensitivity, lemon oil must first be diluted before application. Sandalwood Oil:

The melanosis-inhibiting alpha santalol found in sandalwood oil is quite effective. Sandalwood oil soothes irritated skin and reduces skin sensitivity brought on by disorders like eczema, psoriasis, and acne, in addition to minimizing hyperpigmentation on the neck and face, particularly induced by sunbathing. Tea Tree Oil:

One of the many skin benefits of tea tree oil is lightening hyperpigmented scars, spots, and blemishes on your skin. It aids your skin in recovering rapidly because it is high in antioxidant activity. Turmeric Oil:

An old remedy for hyperpigmentation is turmeric oil. Turmeric contains chemicals like curcumin, which treat a number of skin disorders and prevent hyperpigmentation around the lips and on the face. Sesame Oil:

Sesamol, a chemical found in sesame seed oil, has extraordinary abilities to suppress extreme melanin production. Studies have shown that it can actively stop skin pigmentation.

