Treating Cold and Fever to Controlling Diabetes, Six Benefits of Shiuli or Night Jasmine

Shefali or the night-flowering jasmine is one of the most beautiful and fragrant flowers known to humankind. It holds a special significance for Bengalis as its blooming signifies the arrival of the Durga Puja and the festive season that it brings with it. Apart from its sweet smell, it is also very useful to humans. Read on to find out how.

The leaves of Shuli are extremely important in Kabiraji and Ayurvedic traditions. It is highly recommended to include shiuli leaf extract in your regular diet.

During the transition season between monsoon and fall, many people catch a cold and are down with fever. In such a state, consuming shiuli juice with honey helps the situation to a great extent.

The leaves of the shiuli plant are extremely useful in controlling diabetes The juice from its leaves is also effective in treating worm-related problems in children

If you don’t feel like consuming it for diet-related reasons or as medicine, you can consume it in the rainy season as a delicacy.

Regular consumption of its leaves throughout the year increases immunity.

Apart from the flower and eaves, its seeds are also extremely effective in hair-related problems. Hyacinth seeds are normally lice and dandruff-killing agents. Its use as a hair tonic strengthens to battle hair loss is widely known. Hyacinth is also effective in premature ageing and preventing scalp diseases.

Shiuli has several names in Sanskrit including Shefalika, Parijat, Prayakta and Nishipushpika. In Latin, it is called ‘Nyctanthes arbor-tritis’ because it blooms in the evening.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here