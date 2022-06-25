Trekking To Caving, India's Northeast Is Full Of Adventure Sports

If you are an adventure seeker and fond of nature, then North-East India has much to offer but not many know about it. The Northeast is flourishing with adventure tourism. Let’s get started with the many fun-filled activities to try out in these states.

Best Adventure Tourism in North East India

Trekking

For trekking enthusiasts, this place is no less than a paradise. Choose off beaten paths and travel through Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Northeast India is endowed with crystal-clear rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, bridges, and much more

Paragliding

Experiencing paragliding over the remote landscape in the states of north India will be an unforgettable memory for you. The best paragliding sites are located in Gangtok and Sikkim. The adventure will give you breathtaking views of mountains, tiny villages, rivers, and wildlife.

Skiing

From November to March, many places in Northeast India get covered with snow. If you want to try skiing, then Tawang Pen Kangteng is counted as one of the best infrastructure places in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, the Puni Valley of Sikkim is also one of the best places for skiing.

Jungle Safari

Kaziranga National Park is one of the best places in India to experience wildlife.

White Water Rafting

Many of you must have done the adventure sport in Rishikesh or Himachal Pradesh, but white-water rafting in the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries Manas and Jia Bhorali is simply the best.

Mountain biking and Cycling

To leather-clad bikers, and cyclists, who choose to explore the states on their own, the seven sisters of India provide everything from mountain biking, pleasant weather, and green terrain, to snow-clad mountains.

Caving

Meghalaya has the longest cave tour system in India, which stretches to 22,202.65 meters in length. It remains closed from May to September. The cave exploration will give you a thrilling experience in the deep darkness as you bend and crawl through mysterious trunk passages and scenic charm.

