2-min read

Trend Alert: How to Wear this Season's Ruching Trend

Ruching is very, very in this year!

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2018, 8:43 AM IST
Image: Instagram
‘Ruching’ pronounced as 'roo-shing' is a longtime designer darling. Remember, in the early 2000s, when it helped body-con dresses be extra snugly. With Donatella Versace, Consuelo Castiglioni and more industry notables, everyone is trying their hands on ruching this season. This year, gathered fabric detail is showing up everywhere from skirts to sleeves, and can add fun texture when done correctly. However, all ruching is not good ruching, and there are so many bad options that can make you look shabbily dressed, so we're here to help you navigate this tricky trend.

Ruched Blouse:

Get over with laced-up-tops. Ruching is everywhere, and it's one of the most-saved trends on the platform right now. A little ruching detail on the sleeve is giving this otherwise simple striped blouse a lot of texture.



Ruched Dress:

Ruching is sure to give your dress a body-hugging design. It holds and sticks and the right place giving you a curvy appearance.



Ruched Boots:

These booties in ruched detail are such a good wardrobe addition. This ruched piece will likely be the fluid of your silhouette. we recommend a more structured piece up top or down below.



Ruched Skirt:

A skirt is always the most fun ruched piece to wear. Look, how this detailing helps liven up the silhouette. Pointy-toe heels are a perfect shoe pair for ruched garments providing a solid frame to the entire look.



Ruched Gown:

Ruching detail is not just limited to casual clothing pieces. Look at this wedding gown speaking for itself with this unique ruched pattern.




Ruched Cushions:

We know it's not something to wear but ruching details in furnishings have always been dominant. Check out this picture and you'll know what we're talking about.






| Edited by: shifa khan
