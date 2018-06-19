English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Trend Alert: Plastic Gets Chic for Summer 2018
Kim Kardashian seems to have fully embraced the PVC trend and has been seen sporting several clear plastic garments and accessories in recent weeks.
Kim Kardashian (Image: AP)
A breakout star of the spring/summer 2018 catwalks, plastic is quickly becoming a material of choice for style icons and fashion followers. Perfect for temperamental spring weather, plastic pieces nail a major SS18 trend while offering practical protection from seasonal squalls and showers. From ready-to-wear pieces to outerwear, accessories and even shoes, get ready to rock all of this season's fashion essentials in fantastic plastic.
Who could have predicted that plastic would be one of the must-have materials of summer 2018? Karl Lagerfeld, no doubt, who made plastic one of the main themes of the Chanel spring/summer 2018 ready-to-wear show last October. From hats and jackets to thigh boots, ankle boots and handbags, the legendary designer turned transparent PVC into a star material, while also offering a stylish alternative to traditional rainwear.
In fact, the trend was spotted on several runways in London, Milan, New York and Paris. In September, Burberry showed a variety of pieces in plastic, sometimes clear, and sometimes opaque or lightly tinted. The British label notably showed plastic outerwear (anorak, long hooded jacket), as well as women's shirts, and matched plastic pieces with heavier materials.
Still on the catwalk, Balmain and Off-White showed various plastic garments and accessories for spring/summer 2018. The trend could even continue into next season since John Galliano presented creations of a similar kind at the label's fall/winter 2018-2019 show in March.
Now, influential models and style icons have started slipping into plastic, albeit sparingly, with an occasional accessory nodding to the trend. Bella Hadid, for example, was snapped earlier this year wearing super-stylish clear plastic heels. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, seems to have fully embraced the PVC trend and has been seen sporting several clear plastic garments and accessories in recent weeks.
