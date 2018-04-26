Trend Alert: Treat Yourself To Everything Unicorn Inspired

With the unicorn trend catching up globally as it represents a love for nostalgia, fantasy, and rainbow colours, treat yourself to unicorn-inspired slippers, hoodies or nail paints, suggest experts.Aman Hans, Co-Founder, Bigsmall.in, and Reena Chhabra, CEO (FSN), Nykaa.com, have listed what you could indulge in to keep up with the trend.* Slippers: Unicorn resembling slippers in white make can pamper you. These plush slippers make for the perfect present for men, women as well as teenagers who are crazy about unicorns.* Nail paints: In terms of unicorn make-up, look at pastel colours, rainbows and iridescent hues, pearly purples and shimmer. Get yourself unicorn potion nail enamels with an iridescent finish which reflects light to give nails a dual tone effect.To complete the look, wear it with a simple white crop top and jeans to make your nails stand-out in the summer season.* Hoodie: Creative souls who live in the world of dreams, can get themselves unicorn-inspired hoodies with a fur mohawk and a horn.* Three-dimensional mugs: Enjoy your cocoa or coffee in a mug with pastel coloured mane and glistening gold horn. Place it on your work or study table to stand out and if work is hectic, cheer yourself with a glimpse of a unicorn on your table.* Bathrobe: A bathrobe that would make your children look forward to bathing. These also call for a unique gift for your friends who are in need of a hug and smile.* Lamp: Add a unicorn-inspired lamp to your bedside table for extra sweet dreams and a cosy sleep.