Trend Watch: Fall 2018 Belongs to the Glow-Getters

Ralph Lauren kicked things off in New York, with a sunkissed beauty look that revolved around a dewy, glowing complexion -- however, London was where the trend really gained traction.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 12, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
(Photo: A model presents a creation from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 22, 2018. /Reuters)
With Paris taking its final bow this week, the Autumn/Winter 2018 womenswear shows spanning New York, London, Milan and the French capital have drawn to a close, allowing us to take stock of the beauty trends that emerged on the catwalks. One thing is crystal clear: Fall 2018 is all about glossy skin.

Ralph Lauren kicked things off in New York, with a sunkissed beauty look that revolved around a dewy, glowing complexion -- however, London was where the trend really gained traction. At Gareth Pugh, makeup artist Val Garland created a series of arresting looks featuring slick, drenched-looking skin, while at Alice Temperley, Charlotte Tilbury crafted a dewy base using her new "Hollywood Flawless Filter." Roksanda and Molly Goddard also opted for a subtle glow, using touches of highlighter to craft luminous complexions.

Paris picked up where London left off, with the models at Poiret shimmying their way down the runway wearing lashings of lip and eye gloss. Shiny skin was taken to extreme lengths at Anrealage, where the models' complexions practically glittered under the lights of the catwalk, and John Galliano's beauty look also focused on lit-from-within complexions, featuring plenty of highlighter and more than a touch of gloss. In conclusion: there's never been a better time to go with the glow.

