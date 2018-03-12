English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trend watch: Fall 2018 is Set to be Full of Sparkle
The catwalks were awash with sparkle, with designers championing everything from a subtle touch of glimmer to all-out, glittery face masks.
(Photo: A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week/ Reuters)
The Autumn/Winter 2018 ready-to-wear fashion shows are over and the verdict is in: glitter is as on-trend as ever.
The catwalks were awash with sparkle, with designers championing everything from a subtle touch of glimmer to all-out, glittery face masks. On the more accessible end of the scale was Oscar de la Renta, whose New York show saw the models sport a light wash of glittery pastel-hued eye shadow with glossy lips. Libertine also put a low-key rock and roll spin on the trend, debuting gunmetal grey eyeshadow with metallic flicks, while in London Peter Pilotto's show featured glimmering, creamy eyeshadows in contrasting jewel-toned shades.
Genny took things up a notch in Milan, sprinkling the models' lids with a diaphanous glitter, and in Paris, Chanel peppered the models' clouds of rustic bronze shadow with delicate golden sparkles.
Die-hard glitter fans also had plenty of inspiration from the likes of Eudon Choi, who dabbed the models' cheekbones with colorful glitter, and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, where the models had their hairlines, foreheads and eyelids sprinkled with a dusting of iridescent gold, turquoise and red shimmer. Giambattista Valli saved the best until last and caved in to the trend completely in Paris, sending a handful of models down his catwalk sporting full face masks made up of iridescent sparkle, making for one of the most festive looks of the season.
Also Watch
The catwalks were awash with sparkle, with designers championing everything from a subtle touch of glimmer to all-out, glittery face masks. On the more accessible end of the scale was Oscar de la Renta, whose New York show saw the models sport a light wash of glittery pastel-hued eye shadow with glossy lips. Libertine also put a low-key rock and roll spin on the trend, debuting gunmetal grey eyeshadow with metallic flicks, while in London Peter Pilotto's show featured glimmering, creamy eyeshadows in contrasting jewel-toned shades.
Genny took things up a notch in Milan, sprinkling the models' lids with a diaphanous glitter, and in Paris, Chanel peppered the models' clouds of rustic bronze shadow with delicate golden sparkles.
Die-hard glitter fans also had plenty of inspiration from the likes of Eudon Choi, who dabbed the models' cheekbones with colorful glitter, and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, where the models had their hairlines, foreheads and eyelids sprinkled with a dusting of iridescent gold, turquoise and red shimmer. Giambattista Valli saved the best until last and caved in to the trend completely in Paris, sending a handful of models down his catwalk sporting full face masks made up of iridescent sparkle, making for one of the most festive looks of the season.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan's October Welcomes You To The Intense, Heart-Warming World of Shoojit Sircar; Watch Trailer
- Pragmatic Jose Mourinho Passes Chelsea & Liverpool Test But Crunch Games Await Manchester United
- AB de Villiers Wants Kagiso Rabada to Get Smarter With His Celebration
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- 7 Steps to Ace Any Task