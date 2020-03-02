Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Trending Home Decor Ideas for Your Bachelor Pad

With these impeccable home decor ideas, you can have people talk about how vivacious your bachelor pad looks.

IANS

Updated:March 2, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
The Swedish furniture giant has collaborated with American furniture startup Ori to create a robotic setup that can transform shapes depending on need and space. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Representation purpose only. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)

Bachelorhood is the first glimpse into your adult life. You move out of the comforts of your home and into the real world. Growing up is challenging and let's not forget how some days can be a little more dull than usual.

With weekdays filled with monotony, weekends are all about get-togethers and house parties to charge you up for the coming week. With these impeccable home decor ideas from Flipkart Furniture, you can have people talk about how vivacious your bachelor pad looks.

1. Vibrant Sofa cum Bed

Accentuate the appearance of your living-room with this gorgeous pull-out sofa bed. With enough storage space and a foldable mattress, this gorgeous sofa can serve the purpose of a bed anytime you wish. It comes with castor wheels that make it mobile. So, on the next movie night, you are sorted. It comes in the color variants of maroon and grey.

2. XXL Urban Design Bean Bag chair

Here's your next best thing to fall in love with. This super comfortable and ergonomic bean bag chair is what luxury and comfort would look like. It is made with fine cotton fabric with denim contrasts to give it a in-vogue look. Also, the chair has got a multipurpose pocket. Sit in the sun with your morning drink and read away your favourite book.

3. Rustic-White Modern Study Table

Make your room/office more personal with this spacious study table. The table is designed to fit in everything you require while you are working. The beautiful design and rustic finish make it a great buy for anyone who wants to give their workspace a great vibe that keeps them focused and fresh all the time. Hours of work don't sound so tiring now.

4. Wall-mounted Dining Table

Foldable furniture is a blessing for bachelors. This wall-mounted foldable table is the perfect addition to your kitchen as a dining table for two. It has a crisp white finish that gives your dining area a clean look. When not in use, it can go back into the wall. This table also comes with shelves that allow storage.

5. Coffee Time Companion

This elegant engineered wood coffee table has the perfect elan needed for a living room. Designed with considerable storage space and subtle colors, this is surely a must-have. The table is a perfect fit for your coffee evenings and date nights. It comes in the colour variant of a combination of walnut and black.

