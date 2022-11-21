Trending Wedding Attires for Men

Whether you’re planning your wedding next year or next month, it’s always best to keep a tab on the ongoing trends. Weddings are the most momentous occasions, which allow you to dress as per your dream. From traditional sherwanis to modern tuxedos, you can find a variety of options in men’s wedding fashion. So, why not start planning your wedding outfit now?

And when it comes to men’s fashion, there are plenty of options that you can explore. But before making any choice, you must first decide what outfit style you’d want to sport on your special day. Whether you want to dress traditionally or carry a contemporary, classy style.

To help you with the ongoing trends in men’s wedding fashion, we have curated a list for you. So, let’s get started!

White Wedding Sherwani

Want to make your wedding dreamy and adoring? Then it would be best if you went for the regal and classic white sherwani. White Sherwani highlights a royal look while reflecting a visionary saga of love. This groom look is super trendy these days. Celebs like Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have slayed their wedding look by wearing stunning white sherwani.

Blue Tuxedo

Blue tuxedo gives you a dapper and sophisticated look. With a blue tux, you can opt for a black bow tie or a long tie of the same colour as your shoes. Style it with a white shirt and blue aviator, and your modern fit tuxedo look is ready!

Heavily embellished Sherwanis

The next trending wedding dress is a traditional look. Wear heavily embellished Sherwanis. Such an outfit will not only feature embroidery but also incorporate pearls and other gems. This look creates a stunning aura of grandeur and makes you the centre of attention.

Printed Angrakha

Angrakha is a designer men’s kurta purely inspired by Anarkali. You can go with a voluminous kurta paired with a churidar to have the most authentic look on your wedding day.

Stylish Bandhgala

To have the most elegant look, Bandhgala is the best option for you. It gives you a stylish and modern groom look. You can pair it with printed trousers and a matching safa to add more charisma to your look.

