Gone are the days when men were confined to the traditional formal suit and tie attire. They now have the freedom to explore modern clothing styles that offer both comfort and style. Men are increasingly keen on trying out different fabrics and colours that showcase their distinct personalities. Today’s fashion era provides a perfect avenue for men to express themselves through their clothing choices.

Menswear has always been synonymous with refined fashion and elegance. This season, jackets have emerged as the trend-setting item in men’s fashion, taking the center stage. “As a styling and fashion professional, I prefer wearing jackets for a casual meet; however, for a more businesslike look appropriate for a formal event, I try to combine a jacket with a subtle button-down shirt,” says Ravi Gupta, bespoke designer and creative director, Gargee Designs.

Gupta further adds, “Through a wide range of trendsetting jackets, men can break away from the mundane and embrace a new look that will revamp their wardrobe.”

Gupta discusses in more depth the different styles of jackets that are making a statement this season.

Bomber Jacket

With the infinite styles of bomber jackets, anyone can master the right way to style them. One can choose to go in for a sleeker, minimalistic look or opt for a jacket with some more personality and design. Though bomber jackets are more for a casual look, with a little bit of fusion with different clothing items, one can create an outfit suitable for more formal occasions.

Denim Jacket

The versatility of denim jackets is their primary attraction; when coupled with the right accessories and clothing items, they can be dressed up or down. Similarly, they are available in a variety of colours and materials, from leather to polyester, and in muted tones to bright colours, so they can be worn by men with virtually any type of wardrobe. One can pair the denim jacket with a simple t-shirt or black jeans for a polished appearance, or simply wear it with a graphic t-shirt and khakis for a casual look.

Shackets

Shackets, the fusion of shirt and jacket, are a relatively recent trend in men’s fashion. The piece of apparel is readily accessible in an array of styles and fabrics like cotton, corduroy, and denim, etc., so that you can wear it over or under other pieces of clothing, or it can be worn solely as a layering garment. These versatile pieces are a great addition to any wardrobe as they can be worn year-round and are the top choice for every modern man.

Vest Jacket

Vest jackets are popular among men these days because they add a touch of sass to any outfit without being too flashy. The garment is a great way to stay cool during the summer and is also a great layering piece for the colder days. It provides a perfect balance between form and function. Available in a variety of sophisticated colours and trendy fabrics, the vest jacket is an excellent way to spruce up a casual look or add an extra edge to more formal attire.

