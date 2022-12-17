Trendy Fashion Tips To Get Your Pet Ready For Christmas And New Year Celebrations

Keeping in mind the spirit of Christmas and New Year, festive pet dressing has become increasingly sensational and popular. It is a great time to have fun with the whole family including our pets. Dressing up your pets in theme based trendy costumes is the way to go.

One way to do this is by getting them a special outfit to wear, ranging from Santa outfits to reindeers, and even elves. You can also keep it simple yet memorable, with a general winter themed outfit or a cosy sweater, that will make them feel the warmth of your love and enjoy the holiday spirit. Additionally, be sure to serve them a special treat with plenty of love and attention.

Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly shares a few fashion tips for your pets

Santa Claus dress: This classic red and white dress features a Santa hat and a fluffy white trim, perfect for getting your pet into the holiday spirit. This dress would complement a Golden Retriever or a Labrador.

Reindeer dress: This adorable dress features a brown and white reindeer design, complete with antlers and a red nose.

Elf dress: This green and red dress features a pointy elf hat and jingle bells, making your pet the life of any party.

Snowman dress: This white dress features a snowman face and a carrot nose, perfect for a pet who loves the winter season.

Christmas tree dress: This green and red dress has a Christmas tree design, complete with ornaments and a star on the top.

Gingerbread dress: This brown and white dress features a gingerbread man design, complete with buttons and a candy cane.

This brown and white dress features a gingerbread man design, complete with buttons and a candy cane. Grinch dress: This green and red dress features a Grinch face and Santa hat, perfect for a pet with a mischievous personality.

Alongwith festive dressing, let your pet walk in style with some accessories like festive pet collar, antler, hat or muffler to take their fashion quotient a notch above.

Sikarwar shares a few things to take care of while dressing up our furry friends:

Consider your pet’s comfort when choosing an outfit or accessory. The outfit or accessory should not be too tight or constricting, and it should allow your pet to move freely and comfortably. Some pets may not be comfortable wearing clothing, so it’s important to choose an outfit that will not cause them any discomfort or distress.

Make sure the outfit or accessory is safe for your pet. Avoid any small or sharp objects that your pet could chew on or swallow.

Take your pet’s personal style into account when choosing an outfit. If your pet has a particular style, try to find an outfit that complements their unique look.

Consider the occasion and location when choosing an outfit or accessory for your pet. For a Christmas or New Year’s Eve party, a festive outfit or accessory, such as a Santa hat or a New Year’s Eve party hat, could be a fun option.

If you are taking your pet for a walk or outing, a warm and cozy coat or sweater may be a better choice.

Overall, the most important thing is to enjoy the festive-holiday season with your furry friends and make it memorable. This Christmas and New Year’s, have fun while dressing up your pets in style and let their personality shine through. This is a great opportunity for your pets to flaunt their fashion sense.

