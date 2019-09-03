A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of the late star Avicii is being planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Proceeds will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation, named for the musician who killed himself in April 2018. His songs “Wake Me Up!,” ″Addicted to You” and the posthumous “SOS” topped the dance music charts.

The concert will feature many of the singers, including Adam Lambert and Rita Ora, who were on Avicii’s recordings and will be the first time many of them have been performed live.

David Guetta and Kygo are among the electronic dance music stars that will perform opening sets.

The untimely death of Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs, had stunned his fans and the music world.

The electronic dance music star, who had a huge following in Europe, was found dead in Oman on April 20, 2018, at the age of 28. His family said at the time he was a perfectionist who struggled with stress and who “could not go on any longer.”

Recently, Avicii's spokesperson revealed that the late DJ was working on some music before his death and left behind a collection of nearly finished songs and was close to completing a new album.

“The family decided not to keep the music locked away. Instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world,” the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from AP News)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.