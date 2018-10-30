GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'Trick or Treat' Yourself to These Spooky Dishes This Halloween

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 7:25 PM IST
'Trick or Treat' Yourself to These Spooky Dishes This Halloween
Halloween Foods Image: @HalloweenFoods/Instagram
As Halloween is round the corner, everyone is geared up to try on their ghostly attires, groove, and growl at theme parties and have the time of their lives. If you're planning to host a spooky party of your own, apart from scary costumes, scarier makeup, eerie decorations and a copious amount of fake blood and pumpkins, try out some themed dishes too.

Sanjay Pal, Business Owner of Barcode, Dwarka, spells out a few Halloween special dishes one needs to serve at the spookiest bash in town.

Starter:

Devil's Pumpkin Soup

Garnished with cream in the shape of a cobweb, Devil's Pumpkin Soup is the best solution to your Halloween parties. The pumpkin soup ticks all the boxes! Its rich, creamy and ultimately satisfying. The decoration also boasts of a breadstick colored as a wand.



Main Course:

Bewitched Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Placed in a sinister plating with an eerie decor, Let your taste buds be bewitched with succulent chicken marinated with Jamaican spices and garlic bread. Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica, in which meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with a hot spice mixture called Jamaican jerk spice. Perfect item to dine in for and celebrate the authenticity of Halloween to the core.



Appetizer:

Spooky fingers

Your guests will think twice before relishing Spooky Fingers. Baked sausages or mozzarella sticks or fish fingers with nails made of white egg omelet dipped in tomato chilli sauce laid on a plate will prove to be one haunting sight. Definitely a starter you would dread to even try but one that will impress your guests nonetheless!



Main course:

Eyeball noodles
This dish may seem disgusting and intriguing in equal amounts, but will be delicious for sure. Boiled eggs or mozarella balls are cut in halves and are adorned with olives on top of them, then scattered all over the noodles with occasional patches of blood-red sauce. Yes, you will cringe, but the rich flavours will definitely make up for it!



Dessert:

Cobweb cake
Giving a conventional cake an eerie twist, Cobweb Cake has, as the name suggests, a cobweb made out of white chocolate contrasting the black glaze. To make the dessert appear even spookier, you may add a spider made using a truffle ball with edible googly eyes on it put in the centre of the cake.



Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more

With inputs from IANS
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
