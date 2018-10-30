'Trick or Treat' Yourself to These Spooky Dishes This Halloween

View this post on Instagram

Here's another Halloween themed meal. I hope you guys are not getting tired of these because I'm having so much fun creating them. Here we have Spider Web Soup 🕷🕸. I made my Roasted Red Pepper Butternut Squash soup and used it as my base. Then used coconut cream to make my web and topped it all with spiders made out of black olives. Really love the way they came out ! - The recipe for my Roasted Red Pepper Butternut Squash Soup is on THEPEACHEEPEAR.COM under Soups