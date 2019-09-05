Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Tristan Thompson Buys Khloe Kardashian a Porshe to Win Her Back

Khloe was reportedly so impressed with the supercar that she invited Thompson, the father of her 17-month-old daughter True, to her home for a 'Taco Tuesday' night.

IANS

Updated:September 5, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tristan Thompson Buys Khloe Kardashian a Porshe to Win Her Back
Image of Khloe Kardashian, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Basketball star Tristan Thompson was advised by rapper Drake to buy reality TV star Khloe Kardashian a Porsche car, in a bid to win her back.

"Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold. Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloe back," a source told "sun.co.uk".

Khloe was reportedly so impressed with the supercar that she invited Thompson, the father of her 17-month-old daughter True, to her home for a 'Taco Tuesday' night.

"An invite to a casual dinner might not sound like a reasonable trade off for a sleek supercar. But after what Tristan did, he can't expect Khloe to roll out the red carpet for him."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram