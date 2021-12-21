Troubled by Grey Hair? Well, Black Tea May Help You a Great Deal

Greying of hair is fast emerging as a big problem among youngsters. The good news, though, is that you can use black tea to get rid of the problem of grey hair. Black tea is rich in tannic acid, which is capable of darkening the hair naturally. Besides that, it also works extensively to nourish the hair and make it healthy and shiny.

If you want, you can mitigate hair problems by using coffee and basil too. So in this article, we will inform you how to make your hair black again.

Put 5 to 6 teaspoons of tea leaves in about 2 cups of water and boil it well. After this, soak your hair in this water for about 30 minutes. Post that, clean your hair with fresh water. Using black tea like this 3 to 4 times a week will make your hair black.

Coffee with black tea:

Take 2 to 3 spoons of coffee beans. Now grind it well. Boil the ground coffee beans in 3 cups of water. Put three black tea bags in it. When the water boils well, cool it for a while. After this, with the help of a brush, apply this mixture to your hair. Leave it on your hair for about an hour. Wash off with normal water.

Black Tea and Basil

Tulsi is also very beneficial for hair. You can mix 5 teaspoons of black tea in 1 cup of water and boil it by adding 5 to 6 basil leaves to it. When the water boils well, add a few drops of lemon juice to it. After this, leave this mixture in your hair for some time. This will help get your natural colour back.

Black tea with Henna and ajwain

In a bowl, take 2 spoons of henna powder, 2 spoons of carom seeds and 2 black tea bags. Boil all these in a cup of water. Now apply this mixture to your hair and leave it for 1 to 2 hours. After that, wash your hair with plain water. Using this mixture two to three times a week can make your hair black.

