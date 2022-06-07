Troubled By Lizards? Here're Some Easy Home Remedies To Keep Them Away

Upon hearing the word lizard, many tremble, let alone seeing it. Commonly seen on house walls, this reptile keeps the insect population under control. But their number increases in the summer. If you are also troubled by lizards, we have brought you some home remedies that will help you stop their entry into the houses.

Empty eggshell: We all eat eggs almost every day. Instead of throwing the eggshells, we can use them to keep the lizards away from the house. All you have to do is keep the eggshells in those places of the house where lizards come from. They dislike the smell that comes from the eggshells and will stop coming to your house.

Catechu and coffee powder: Make a thick paste by mixing a little catechu in coffee powder. Make small tablets of this paste and keep them at spots from where the lizards enter the house.

Naphthalene Balls: Naphthalene balls help get rid of not just lizards but other kinds of insects as well. Be careful not to put them in places within the reach of children.

Garlic: Garlic has a very strong smell, and therefore, it’s effective in driving away insects and lizards. You can peel garlic buds and keep them on the doors and windows of the house.

Pepper Spray: Make a fine powder of black pepper to drive away lizards and insects from the house. Mix it with water and put it in a spray bottle and sprinkle it in every corner of the house.

Try these home reminders to keep the lizards away from the house.

