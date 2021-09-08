Troubled by Surge in Cylinder Prices? Here are LPG Gas Saving Tips

Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has become costlier in the past few months. The price of a domestic gas cylinder has been increasing since July. Many households who are failing to refill their cylinders have again started using traditional ‘chulha’ for cooking. The budget of every household gets affected due to the surge in the price of domestic gas cylinders.

However, you can adhere to a few tips and change your cooking habits to cut down your fuel bill.

Place the utensil on the burner in the right manner: The cooks should put the utensil above the burner of the stove in such a way that it gets the entire flame. The adjustment of the vessel should be done in such a way that flames remain confined to the bottom of the pan.

Ensure regular cleaning of the stove’s burner: You should clean your stove’s burner regularly using lukewarm water and a scrub brush. You should ensure that the flame coming out of the burner is of blue colour. If you are seeing red/yellow/orange flame coming out of the burner and the problem continues to persist after cleaning, then you should call a repairman to fix it.

Right amount of water: You should use the right amount of water and ingredients while cooking. The evaporation of excess water and cooking of extra amounts of ingredients can take a toll on LPG consumption. It can be avoided by using the exact quantity of water and ingredients as required for the dish.

Reduce the flame once boiling starts: You should reduce the intensity of flame to low when the vessel is heated and boiling starts. You can conserve energy in this way and also preserve essential enzymes, nutrients and vitamins that may get destroyed on high heat.

Other ways to save LPG: Cooks should keep all the ingredients ready and within reach before lighting the stove. You should use a pressure cooker instead of the open vessel for saving LPG.

