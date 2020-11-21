TRP Race: Anupamaa Beats Kundali Bhagya to Secure Top Position

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between November 7 and 13. As per the latest BARC report, Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya are among the most-watched shows on TV.

Here are the top five shows on TV:

1. Anupamaa - Kavya, played by Madalsa Sharma, celebrates her birthday with Anupmaa's husband Vanraj, whom she is dating. While Anupamaa is played by Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey is seen in the role of Vanraj. Meanwhile, Rakhi spots Vanraj and Kavya together at a resort and plans to expose them in front of Shah's family. The show airs on Star Plus.

2. Kundali Bhagya - The show is headlined by actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Preeta, played by Shraddha has observed Karva Chauth fast for her husband Karan, played by Dheeraj. However, she feels unwell due to fasting and Karan asks her to secretly eat something, but she refuses. On the other hand, Mahira, who likes Karan and has also kept fast for him, goes in the kitchen to secretly break her fast. The show airs on Zee TV.

3. Kumkum Bhagya - The mother-daughter, Pragya and Rhea. solve their differences and hug each other. While Pragya tells her mother how she celebrated every birthday when they were not together, Rhea asks her to never leave her side. Pragya and Rhea are played by Sriti Jha and Pooja Banerjee respectively. This is another popular show on Zee TV.

4. India's Best Dancer - The dance reality show judged by Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis is the fourth most watched show on TV this week. When Malaika had tested positive for Covid-19 , Nora Fatehi had filled-in for her as a judge on the show. In a recent episode, Indian Idol 12 team--Himesh Reshamiya, Vishal Dadlani and Aditya Narayan--appeared as guests. It airs on Sony TV.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - The show has been successfully running on TV for more than 12 years now. “The main credit goes to the audiences. Also, the dedication of the team is unbeatable till date. Asit Modi sir (producer), the kind of interest he still takes is almost like the first day of the shoot. He is not like ‘itna time ho gaya toh kuch bhi chalega’, that is not how he goes about. He is personally involved in every single creative decision,” said Sunayana Fozdar, who plays Anjali Bhabhi in the show, about its success. The show airs on Sony SAB.