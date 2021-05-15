TRP Race: Anupamaa Loses Top Position to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Anupamaa has finally lost its top position to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 1 and 7. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, has taken top position on the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart. GHKPM had been chasing Anupamaa for weeks and has finally been able to beat it in the race to become the week’s top show.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa, which has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role, is on the second spot for the first time in months. Earlier, the physical absence of the lead actors from the episodes on testing positive for Covid-19 also could not affect its viewership. However, in this week Anupamaa’s silence on her divorce might have caused it its top position.

Imlie

A few weeks ago, Imlie was trying to do what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has already done. Despite several efforts, Imlie could not beat Anupamaa in terms of viewership instead was left behind by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well. All the three shows air on the same channel, Star Plus.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is the only comedy show on the ratings chart. Many actors have been replaced in the show over the months, which has somewhat affected its strong viewership. TMKOC is no longer a permanent show on the chart and keeps appearing once in a while.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Without Kokila and Gopi, two important characters of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the show still manages to gain good viewership. Again, not a permanent on the chart but as and when story spices up it secures 4th or 5th position on the TRP chart.

