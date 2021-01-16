TRP Race: Anupamaa Not Secure At Top with Imlie Following Close Behind

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai finally made its way to the TRP chart and became the fifth most watched show on TV this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between January 2 and 8.

As per the latest BARC reports, here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa : Vanraj’s girlfriend Kavya gets jealous seeing him enjoying kite flying with his wife Anupamaa. She thinks Vanraj is not with her for this festival too. Leela tries to solve the differences between Anupamaa and Vanraj. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly play lead roles in the show. It airs on Star Plus.

Imlie : Adi and Imlie compete against each other in kite flying competition in Pagdandiya. Their kites get cut and wander away. On the other hand, Adi’s wife Malini celebrates the festival with her in-laws and misses her husband on the occasion. The show is a Hindi remake of Bengali show Isti Kutum. It airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya : Preeta informs Karan that Akshay is cheating on Kritika with Ruchika. On the other hand, Kareena accuses Preeta of doubting Akshay’s character. Kareena, who is still unaware about the latest developments, supports Preeta. While Shraddha Arya plays the role of Preeta, Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen in the role Of Karan. The show airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Amay is charged with forgery and betrayal. He was having an extra marital affair with Shivani, who gifted him a car and a cellphone. Virat tells his wife Sayi about Amay’s punishment and she doesn’t react to it, which causes a major argument between the two. The show is headlined by actors Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. It airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer show recently completed 12 years as well as 3,300 episodes, which makes it the longest running Hindi show till date. The show hit a roadblock last year owing to lockdown, but is now back on track.