TRP Race: Anupamaa Secures Its Top Position from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are elated as their show, Anupamaa, has topped the TRP chart once again. The actors are seen playing the role of husband-wife in the show. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 22 and 28. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV this week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa has topped the Television Rating Point(TRP) chart once again. The show’s lead actress Rupali Ganguly took to social media to thank the viewers. She wrote, “To each and everyone who believed in me - Thank you. To everyone who taught me a valuable life lesson - Thank you. To everyone who held my hand and gave me strength- Thank you. Forever indebted". It airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After enjoying top spot on the rating chart for three consecutive weeks, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has slipped to second position. It features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. For those who don’t know, Neil and Aishwarya are engaged in real-life. The show airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

Since launch, Imlie has been popular among the viewers. One of the three lead actors, Mayuri Deshmukh, told News18, “The performances and the screen presence of all the actors not just the leads and the rawness of the performances are the reason behind its popularity." Besides Mayuri, Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani are seen in the lead roles. It airs on Star Plus show.

Indian Idol 12

The 12th season of the singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Neha Kakkar. Vishal Dadlani, who used to be seen as one of the three judges, will not join the show till the quasi lockdown is done with. It airs on Sony TV.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for more than 12 years, thanks to its loyal viewership. Over the last decade, many actors have been replaced but it is still ruling the roost. It airs on SAB TV.

