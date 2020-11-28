TRP Race: Anupamaa Stays Number 1, New Show Imli Breaks Into Top 5

The newly launched show Imli and popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off series Yeh Hai Chahatein make new entries in the most-watched shows list this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between November 14 and 20.

As per the latest BARC reports, here are the top five shows on TV:

Anupamaa - Rakhi exposes Vanraj and Kavya's extramarital affair in front of his family. She further calls off her daughter, Kingal's engagement with Vanraj's son, Toshu. The Shah family returns home and Vanraj follows them, leaving Kavya at the resort. As soon as he reaches home, his mother, Baa slaps him and says she is ashamed of him. The show airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya - Sherlyn gets Sarla arrested by falsely accusing her of trying to kill a mother's baby. She tells Sarla it is a revenge of having to see her daughter Preeta in the Luthra house every day. Preeta and Karan enjoy a few romantic moments, unaware about Sarla's arrest. The show is headlined by actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar and airs on Zee TV.

Kumkum Bhagya - Alia tries to create differences between Rhea and her mother Pragya, who have just re-united. On the other hand, Pragya reveals to Prachi that Rhea is her sister, the latter gets emotional. Meanwhile, Ranbir gets engaged to Prachi and his parents are shocked. They want him to take the ring off but he refuses. The show airs on Zee TV.

Imli - Aditya, a city boy, is forced to marry Imlie, a village girl, after they take shelter in a hut due to heavy rains. The show is a Hindi remake of popular Bengali show Isti Kutum. Launched on November 16, the show has become the fourth most-watched show in this week. It airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein - The show has actors Sargun Kaur Luthra as Preesha and Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh in the lead roles. It is a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was headlined by actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. The show airs on Star Plus.