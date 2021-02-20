TRP Race: Anupamaa Stays on Top, Imlie is Close Second

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between February 6 and 12. As per the latest BARC reports, Anupamaa and Imlie are among the most-watched shows on TV.

Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa: Vanraj celebrates his birthday with his family, which makes his girlfriend Kavya angry. She calls him repeatedly and his cellphone gets switched off due to battery drainage. She then calls his daughter Pakhi, who tells her to go to the resort alone. Actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey play lead roles in the show. It airs on Star Plus.

Imlie: Aditya gifts Imlie a dress on Valentine's day, the latter doesn't tell anybody that it is from Aditya. On the other hand, Malini and her family are shocked on knowing the truth about his marriage with Imlie. The show is headlined by actors Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Gashmeer Mahajani. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: While Virat and his family is against Sai, Mohit stands by her and brings her food. Later, Virat also realises his mistake and comes to talk to Sai. But by that time Sai decides to leave the house. While Neil Bhatt plays the role of Virat, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma are seen in the roles of Sai and Pakhi respectively. This is yet another Star Plus show.

Kundali Bhagya: Karan, played by Dheeraj Dhoopar, brings his wife Preeta, played by Shraddha Arya, home on Valentine's day. Kareena stops Preeta from entering the house and questions Karan about his decision. This one airs on Zee TV.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer recently completed 12 years as well as 3,300 episodes, which makes it the longest running Hindi show till date. The show hit a roadblock last year owing to lockdown, but is now back on track. This show airs on Star Plus.