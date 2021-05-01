TRP Race: Anupamaa Stays on Top, Imlie Moves to Third Position

For weeks now, the race for the top position on the TRP chart was between Anupamaa and Imlie. However, in this week Imlie has been pushed to the third spot by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between April 17 and 23. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa

With the shutdown of shooting in Maharashtra, the unit of Anupamaa has shifted to Silvassa where they are continuing to film inside a bio-bubble. This Star Plus show has been enjoying the top spot on the TRP chart for weeks now.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is riding high on the popularity of its lead pair Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) who fans lovingly refer to as ‘Sairat’. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

Imlie has moved to third position from the second position in last week. Actors Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer are seen in the lead roles. This is another Star Plus show on the ratings chart.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is judged by Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor. In the upcoming episode, Remo D’Souza and Farah Khan will be seen joining Geeta. The dance reality show airs on Sony TV.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running Hindi show on TV. The show did not climb up on the chart, but has been able to maintain its place in the five most-watched shows on TV.

