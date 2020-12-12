TRP Race: Anupamaa Still on Top, Imli Makes a Grand Entry in Top 5

After the dance reality show India' Best Dancer finished, Indian Idol 12 has replaced the former in the list of the most watched shows on TV. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between November 28 and December 4.

As per the latest BARC reports, here are the top five shows on TV:

1. Anupamaa – Anupamaa is finding it difficult to run the house on her own after Vanraj left. On the other hand, Kavya asks Vanraj to divorce Anupamaa, as he staying with her now. But Vanraj avoids the conversation which makes Kavya upset. The show airs on Star Plus.

2. Kundali Bhagya – Mahira falsely accuses Preeta’s mother Sarla of trying to kill a baby. She does so in an attempt to take revenge from her. Preeta finds out that all this was planned by Mahira and now she wants to her. At the same time, Preeta and her husband Karan recall old memories of them. This one airs on Zee TV.

3. Indian Idol 12 – Season 12 of the singing-reality show judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, was launched on November 28. It is hosted by Aditya Narayan. The auditions were done online due to the ongoing pandemic. It airs on Sony TV.

4. Imli - Launched only last month on November 16, the show is a Hindi remake of Bengali show Isti Kutum. A city boy, Aditya, is forced to marry a village girl, Imlie. It is the fourth most-watched show on TV in this week. It airs on Star Plus.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma – Since last 12 years the show is running successfully on TV. “It is a family show. There are all types of humans, different kind of families. People like it, enjoy it and afterwards there are some messages for public awareness. So that is what makes the show popular and also doing some comedy with each and every character,” said Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the role of Iyer in the show. It airs on Sony SAB.