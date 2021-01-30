TRP Race: Anupamaa Still Safe at Top, Kundali Bhagya Takes its Place Back from Imlie

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between January 16 and 22. As per the latest BARC reports, Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya are among the most-watched shows on TV.

Anupamaa: The show is headlined by actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Kinjal gets Vanraj’s job. The latter’s mother blames her daughter-in-law Anupamaa for it. She thinks that Anupamaa took revenge from Vanraj by doing this. It airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya: Actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar play lead roles in the show. Preeta (Shraddha) collects proof against Akshay, who is about to marry Kritika (Twinkle R Vashisht). Akshay is betraying Kritika and the Luthra family. On the other hand, Karan (Dheeraj) is annoyed that Preeta isn’t present at haldi ceremony. It airs on Zee TV.

Imlie: It is a Hindi remake of Bengali show Isti Kutum. Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) goes shopping with family, where the store’s manager throws her out. Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) takes stand for Imlie and confronts the manager about his poor way of treating customers. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat feeds Sai as she is busying studying. She starts crying and shares that her late father used to feed her like this. Also, Pakhi asks Virat about Samrat, who is missing. Virat assures her that he will return. While Neil Bhatt plays the role of Virat, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma are seen in the roles of Sai and Pakhi respectively. The show airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) manages to send Rhea (Pooja Banerjee) away from the temple. He then convinces Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) to marry him. But soon, Ranbri refuses to marry Prachi in this way. On the other hand, Abhi, played by Shabir Ahluwalia and Pragya, played by Sriti Jha are surrounded by goons. The show airs on Zee TV.

