TRP Race: Anupamaa Tops Again, Super Dancer Only Reality Show in Top 5

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is the only reality show in the list of top five shows of the week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 29 and June 4. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa has actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey playing the lead roles. The actors, who were seen as husband-wife in the show, are now divorced. The Star Plus show has topped the rating chart in this week with 9273 impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Anupamaa had lost its top position to Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin. However, in this week, GHKPM which features actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles has taken second position on the TRP chart with 7842 impressions.

Imlie

Imlie focuses on the love story of Imlie and Aditya, played by actors Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani. Besides these two, actress Mayuri Deshmukh is the third important piece of the puzzle. The Star Plus show is standing on the third spot with 7821 impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has taken fourth spot on the rating chart with 7009 impressions. The SAB TV show revolves around a society named Gokuldham, where families of all faiths stay together and solve their day-to-day problems as a unit but with a twist of humour.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

The dance-reality show is currently airing its 4th season on Sony TV. It is judged by Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor. However, in absence of Shilpa, Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judge.

