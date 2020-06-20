TRP Race: Baba Aiso Var Dhundo Not Slowing Down, Jyoti New Entry In Top 5

Baba Aiso Var Dhundo was first premiered in the year 2010. The show had a successful run for two years before it was taken off. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, it is the most watched show on TV during its re-run.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between June 6 and 12, and it says that the show featuring Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam is holding the top position in terms of the TRPs for the second consecutive week.

Baba Aiso Var Dhundo is followed by Shri Krishna on DD National at the number two spot. The mythological show, which first premiered in the 90s, made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown.

Besides Baba Aisa Var Dhundo and Shri Krishna, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of Mahabharat includes popular names like-- Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka.

At number five is Dangal's Jyoti. Previously, the spot was reserved by Ramayan for a few weeks.

As per the details divulged by BARC, it can be concluded that Baba Aiso Var Dhundo has maintained its position and Jyoti has made a new entry in the most watched shows of the week.

