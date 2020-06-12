TRP Race: Finally, Baba Aiso Var Dhundo Beats Shri Krishna For Top Position

Baba Aiso Var Dhundo, with Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam in the lead roles, was first premiered in the year 2010. The show had a successful run for two years before it was taken off. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, it has become the most watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 30 and June 5, and it says that Dangal's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo is holding the top position in terms of TRPs and has pushed DD National's Shri Krishna to second spot.

Last week, Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Shri Krishna, which first premiered in the 90s, was at the top spot. It remained at the top spot for two weeks before Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo replaced it.

Besides Baba Aisa Var Dhundo and Shri Krishna, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of Mahabharat includes popular names like-- Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka.

At number five is Dangal's Ramayan.

As per the details divulged by BARC, Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo is giving tough competition to multiple mythological shows in the TRPs list.

