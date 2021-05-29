TRP Race: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the Undisputed Champion This Week As Well

Not Anupamaa, but Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently the most watched show on Indian TV. The show has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart with 8392 impressions. Also, no reality show has made it to the list of top five shows in this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 15 and 21. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV this week:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma are seen in the lead roles. While Pakhi (Aishwarya) likes Virat (Neil), he is married to Sai (Ayesha). The show has topped the rating chart with 8392 impressions. It airs on Star Plus.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa has actress Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role, while Sudhanshu Pandey is seen in the role of her ex- husband Vanraj. The show is on the second spot with 8371 impressions. Also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

Imlie has taken the third position on the TRP chart with 8043 impressions. The show features Mayuri Deshmukh as Malini, Sumbul Touqeer as Imlie and Gashmeer Mahajani as Aditya. Another Star Plus show.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s second season has actors Sneha Jain and Haarsh Nagar playing the lead roles. The show has managed to get 6402 impressions and is on the fourth spot. Again a Star Plus show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the fifth most watched show on Indian TV in this week. It has earned 6165 impressions. It airs on SAB TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here