TRP Race: Has Anupamaa Permanently Lost its Top Spot to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 8 and 14. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV this week:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For the second consecutive week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart. The Star Plus show has actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the lead roles.

Anupamaa

After months of ruling the rating chart, Anupamaa has slipped to second position. Has Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) divorce with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) affected its viewership? After Anupamaa caught Vanraj with his colleague Kavya, they had been living separately. It airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

Imlie features actors Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqueer in the lead roles. It has not moved up or slipped down in terms of viewership and has maintained its third position on the chart. Also airs on Star Plus show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Despite Daya Ben’s absence and Neha Bhabi’s replacement, two important characters from the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running successfully. However, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Daya Ben, played by Disha Vakani. This show airs on SAB TV.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 is currently judged by Neka Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik. Vishal Dadlani has been replaced by Malik in Gujarat, where the team is shooting during the lockdown. The singing reality show’s 12th season is airing on Sony TV.

